Deep thoughts by James Comey

Former Obama administration FBI Director James Comey was a protagonist in the investigation of the Trump campaign and the subsequent effort to undermine Trump from inside the Trump administration. In the service of his efforts he put the Clinton campaign’s Steele Dossier to use both before and after the election. It is the biggest political scandal in American political history. Nothing else comes close.

On his way out the door he leaked confidential memos to the New York Times via a Columbia Law School buddy in the hope that doing so would engineer the appointment of a Special Counsel. He is a Trump hater who is also one canny operator and a very weird dude. Comey’s tweet below has inspired several funny responses — “You need to be in prison for all geologic time,” for example, or what to do if he sees the head of the Statue of Liberty poking through the ground — but it’s pretty funny, in a Jack Handey sort of way, all by itself.