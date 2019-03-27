Rachel Maddow sheds tears, viewers

According to the Daily Caller, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow lost half-a-million viewers in just one week after it became clear that Robert Mueller did not find enough evidence to support a claim of “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia. The phony Russia collusion story had been good to Maddow. It helped drive her show consistently to first or second place in overall cable news ratings during the past year. Sometimes, she garnered more than three million viewers, again according to the Daily Caller.

But her show reportedly dropped 500,000 viewers after word of Mueller’s findings became public.

Ironically, word of Mueller’s finding on “collusion” is the only thing that might cause me to watch Maddow. There was guilty pleasure to be had in seeing her try to cope with this news.

Had I indulged, apparently I would have seen Maddow “struggle[] to hold back tears as she delivered her opening monologue last Friday, clearly stunned that Mueller did not bring any indictments against the president or his family.” She must have believed her own bulls**t.

Maddow will recover, I assume. She might also regain most of lost viewers once they recover, and once Maddow comes up with a new bulls**t.

The latter event shouldn’t take long.