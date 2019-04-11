It’s All About the Backlash

We wrote here about the fact that Rep. Ilhan Omar was scheduled to give a speech in Woodland Hills, California, for CAIR, the terrorist-supporting unindicted co-conspirator of the Holy Land Foundation prosecution. Sure enough, Omar’s CAIR speech made news. Why? She described the September 11 attacks as “some people did something” so that “all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.” It’s all about “us,” although what civil liberties were lost is, as always, unclear. Here is the clip, with more material afterward:

This is a common theme in Islamic and liberal circles: terrorist attacks are significant only insofar as they raise the specter of “backlash” against Muslims. One sometimes gets the impression that, save for such hypothetical backlash–incessantly warned about, but rarely occurring–some would be content with the terrorist attacks.

Omar’s “some people did something” drew criticism, although not as much as it deserved. Congressman Dan Crenshaw weighed in, which brought Omar’s far-left ally Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez into the fray:

You refuse to cosponsor the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund, yet have the audacity to drum resentment towards Ilhan w/completely out-of-context quotes. In 2018, right-wing extremists were behind almost ALL US domestic terrorist killings. Why don’t you go do something about that? https://t.co/rkb92IxkKX — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 11, 2019



It took me a while to figure out the code, but I finally realized that Democrats classify every murderer who did not actually volunteer for Bernie Sanders’ campaign as a “right-wing extremist.”

American Action News records much more of the Twitter skirmish. Ocasio-Cortez let loose this ignorant tweet:

I’m not going to quote the NY Post’s horrifying, hateful cover. Here’s 1 fact: @IlhanMN is a cosponsor of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. She‘s done more for 9/11 families than the GOP who won’t even support healthcare for 1st responders- yet are happy to weaponize her faith. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 11, 2019



Here is the New York Post cover that was too “horrifying” and “hateful” to quote:

Apparently it is horrifying and hateful to be reminded that terrorists killed nearly 3,000 Americans in a single attack. If that is the position of the Kiddie Wing of the Democratic Party, it will soon be the position of the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Associated Press, and the federal bureaucracy. If it isn’t already.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has come in for some well-deserved abuse on Twitter, as recorded here. Her characteristic ignorance is again in evidence; Ryan Saavedra has led the charge. For example:

Furthermore, no one is weaponizing Omar's faith against her over her 9/11 remarks. They are outraged that she downplayed the horror of the attack by saying it was "some people did something" — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 11, 2019



Much more at the link. The real story here is that the Democratic Party is moving away from even feigned sympathy with America, and Americans, who have been the victims of many terrorist attacks. Rather, it is all about the “backlash” that never seems to come. But the Democrats haven’t given up. They await it hopefully.