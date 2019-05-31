In his Commetary essay “The Gaza conundrum,” Jonathan Schanzer describes a senior Israeli official in Tel Aviv speaking to him in private. “He was in a foul mood. He looked as if he hadn’t slept much,” he writes. “He rubbed his eyes, scratched his stubble, and blurted suddenly, ‘Gaza is a problem from hell.’”

Hamas and Iran are the source of this particular problem from hell. The original Hamas charter forthrightly identified Hamas as the Muslim Brotherhood in what they call “Palestine.” Understanding Hamas might help some get a handle on the Muslim Brotherhood, of which the Obama administration was such a fan. They understood perfectly well.

What does the BDS-supporting Minnesota Fifth District Rep. Ilhan Omar think of Hamas? I’d like to hear someone ask her. Maybe one of these days a journalist who covers politics for a living will ask her.

Itamar Marcus and Jacques Zilberdik monitor Hamas media for Palestinian Media Watch. In a recent column excerpted at JNS they seek to publicize a Hamas music video depicting the murder of Israeli Jews. The same day that Hamas official Fathi Hammad promised to “slaughter, exterminate and annihilate” Israel, they note, Hamas TV broadcast a music video on May 15 promising to “blow up” Tel Aviv and showing the staged stabbing of a religious Jew by a masked Palestinian Arab. They quote the lyrics at the link. It’s got a blood-curdling beat and you can stab to it.

PMW appends this note to the video: “Views expressed in this video do not represent those of Palestinian Media Watch in any way. PMW monitors and analyzes the Palestinian Authority through its media and schoolbooks.”

And of course it’s not just Hamas. Palestinian Media Watch has documented the work of Abbas’s PA and Fatah on similar music videos.