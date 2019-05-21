Males at work (2)

As of 11:30 a.m. this morning the Star Tribune finally got around to reporting the story of males at work on the East Bank Light Rail Platform at the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis this past Friday night. Beyond their identification as juvenile males, the perpetrators go without description. The story is about as bland as laziness or ingenuity can make it.

KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse, however, is on the case. He is either more enterprising or audacious than the Star Tribune reporter. Lou identifies the two perpetrators and the rest of the gang of 7 as Somali males, although he notes in a separate tweet that the police report is heavily redacted because they are all under 18.