From the mixed-up files of Rep. Ilhan Omar (11)

In this series I have complained repeatedly of the Star Tribune’s noncoverage of the news about Ilhan Omar. There’s something about Ilhan! This morning the Star Tribune delivers what they seem to think is big news, courtesy of Washington bureau chief Patrick Condon: “Rep. Ilhan Omar, Valerie Castile call for federal ban on school lunch shaming.”

Speaking of shame, I wonder about the Star Tribune. We learn from Erin Schulte’s profile of the paper in “A miracle in Minneapolis” that the powers that be are proud of their coverage of local news. I’m thinking it may take a miracle in Minneapolis for the Star Tribune to deal with the Omar story.

FOR THE BACKGROUND TO THIS SHORT SERIES, see “From the mixed-up files of Rep. Ilhan Omar.”