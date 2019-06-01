Lovebirds Canceled

Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney are Irish documentary filmmakers who have made several notable movies, including Gosnell. Their latest project is a play called FBI Lovebirds: Under Covers:

The play, “FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers,” casts Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson as FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. The production’s dialogue comes straight from the pair’s texts, which revealed both their romantic affair as well as plans to battle Donald Trump’s rise to the Oval Office.

It is a nice concept, one that another playwright used effectively with grand jury testimony in the Michael Brown case. All of the dialogue is taken straight from the texts exchanged by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Unfortunately, the production has been canceled due to threats of violence:

The team behind the project just announced the theater canceled its contract to host the performance in an email alert. The theater cited “threats of violence” for why it reversed course on the production, according to “FBI Lovebirds” email.

Here’s the official statement from the D.C.-based theater. Studio Theatre has cancelled its contract with third-party rental client Unreported Story Society. Media reports have made us aware of undisclosed details about the event and have generated open and violent threats against the theater and event participants. Studio has an institutional responsibility to consider the safety of our staff, patrons, community, event organizers and attendees. These concerns must be paramount.

So, once again, liberals get their way by threatening violence. This is a common feature of today’s landscape. Liberals have dropped all pretense of wishing to live in a diverse, pluralistic, civil society. They are making all-out war on all who do not buy into their extreme views. This is an interesting case, because the play’s script consisted entirely of statements that were actually made by Strozk and Page in texts. But for leftists, some facts are too explosive to be allowed to see the light of day.

The play’s authors say they will continue to try to find a theater willing to produce their play:

“We’re used to this. This has happened to us in every project we’ve done when we’re trying to tell the truth and report stories no one else is reporting,” Ann McElhinney said in a video released today.

It’s another day in the life of those who try to bring a sane perspective to public life in 21st century America.