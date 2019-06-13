So Long, Sarah—We’ll Miss You

Sorry to hear that Sarah Sanders is stepping down as Trump’s press spokesperson. I think she has been the best press spokesperson in modern times, as she has the perfect combination of unflappability and contempt for the contemptible press corps. She always treated the press with the mien of a kindergarten teacher angry and disappointed with a bunch of unruly toddlers. But the daily press briefing has outlived its usefulness. It is now mostly a forum for TV personalities like Jim Acosta to preen and prance.

I don’t blame her at all for stepping down now. Being press spokesperson is one of the most demanding and exhausting jobs in the White House, and it is a good idea to step away now before the 2020 re-election campaign begins against in earnest in just a couple months.

I know I posted this once before, but this bit on Sarah may be the best Bad Lip Reading effort ever: