The David Steinberg remix

In “Dozens of documents indicate Ilhan Omar lived with Ahmed Hirsi while claiming to be married to Ahmed Elmi,” the Washington Examiner’s Tiana Lowe and John Gage add parking tickets to the evidence supporting the proposition that Ilhan Omar’s marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi was a sham. The Examiner story includes the usual Omar response: Omar “declined to answer the Washington Examiner’s questions on the matter, and her congressional office declined a request to speak.”

The Examiner story otherwise rehashes evidence that Preya Samsundar dug up with additional context in her August 2016 Alpha News story and that David Steinberg dug up in greater detail over the course of five intensely reported investigative pieces for PJ Media before Omar’s election to Congress last year. Steinberg’s PJ Media reports are posted here (August 8) and here (August 13) and here (October 23) and here (October 30) and here (November 5).

Preya Samsundar’s Alpha News story linked above includes a screenshot I forwarded to her along with a translation from a confidential Somali source. I never used it on Power Line. Readers who are closely following this story may find it of interest.

As Luke Rosiak reports today at the Daily Caller, Steinberg is still on the case and advancing the story on Twitter. Steinberg deserves something like a Pulitzer Prize for his work on this story and yet he is operating as a journalistic free agent. Some serious media outlet ought to grab him and put him to work full time doing what he does best as an investigative reporter.

Michelle Malkin took up the Omar story in her June 6 column “Revoke Ilhan Omar’s Marriage Fraud Immunity Card.” She comments on the Examiner story in the tweet below. More to the point, perhaps, yesterday’s big Star Tribune story by Patrick Coolican and Stephen Montemayor on the Omar case — good as it is to have it on the record with another round of Omar denials and imputations of bigotry — has advanced the story slightly beyond the point where Preya Samsundar left it over two years ago.