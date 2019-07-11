Carlson versus Omar

Tucker Carlson has highlighted Ilhan Omar’s unusual ingratitude to the country that took her in as a refugee. Omar is one of the luckiest people in the world. As we have noted many times, however, she is a bottomless fount of grievances and complaints. Although Omar was elected to Congress to represent Minnesota’s Fifth District at the age of 36, when it comes to her life in the United States, she is the eternal victim: nobody knows the trouble she’s seen. It’s the new assimilation.

The Washington Post profile of Omar that appeared over the weekend showed Omar to be a liar and an ingrate. Omar lies shamelessly for more reasons than one, but the Post showed her lying shamelessly to disparage the United States.

Supplement the Post profile with the Star Tribune’s deep dive into the the Omar scandals that have been hiding in plain sight over the past three years: Omar is a fraud as well. She dissembles to conceal her scandals with the complicity of the Post, the Times, and her other allies on the left. In its profile the Post all but covered up the scandals.

Omar’s allies on the left amplify Omar’s all-purpose charge of racism to stigmatize her political opponents. As I noted in “The curious case of Ilhan Omar,” she employed it in her first response to me three years ago. Omar has now hauled it out to ward off Carlson. This is her big gun: “Fox News is now giving a nightly platform to white supremacist rhetoric. It’s dangerous.”

Oh, yeah: he’s also “a racist fool.”

It’s predictable. It’s obvious. It’s lame. It’s getting old.

Tucker responded in his monologue last night (video below and also at the link along with a transcript). We’re with Tucker.

Quotable quote: “Our country rescued Ilhan Omar from the single poorest place on Earth. We didn’t do it for the money, we did it because we are kind people. How did she respond to the remarkable gift we gave her? She scolded us, called us names, showered us with contempt.”