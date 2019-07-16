Ilhan Omar explained

Taking issue with one of President Trump’s comments yesterday in the controversy of the moment, CNN explains that Rep. Ilhan Omar didn’t actually praise al Qaeda in her 2013 comments (video below). CNN devotes two reporters to the task of reconstruction and offers this grudging concession: “It is possible to argue that Omar was making light of al Qaeda’s crimes in suggesting that its name itself is what makes people recoil, or that she was implying that there is an equivalence between al Qaeda and the US army. But accusing her of praising al Qaeda is simply inaccurate.” On the contrary, however, one might infer that President Trump’s shorthand is, as they say, close enough for government work.

Since the media refuses to provide any context, a thread of statements made by the socialist "squad" in the House: Ilhan Omar laughing about al Qaeda, wondering why we don't speak of America in the same tonespic.twitter.com/56rsf5dwoo — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 15, 2019