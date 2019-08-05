Meet the talking points

Yesterday on Meet the Press host (and NBC political director) Chuck Todd channeled the Democratic Party talking points of the hour as he sought to attribute blame for the El Paso massacre to President Trump. Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was on hand to represent the administration. The look on Mulvaney’s face when Todd turned to him said it all (video below).

Todd posed a political accusation as something like a self-evident truth: “You don’t accept the fact that the president’s rhetoric has been a contributing factor at all?”

Todd warmed up for another question with a tendentious argument: “In fairness [sic], the president has spent the last month on Twitter stoking racial resentment. You can try to rationalize…”

Todd yammered about the “gun show loophole.” What did it have to with the El Paso (or Dayton) massacre? Todd was replaying a Democratic talking point that has now achieved the status of a golden oldie.