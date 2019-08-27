Omar’s lies proliferate

My sources first made me aware of Ilhan Omar’s affair with Tim Mynett a month before the Daily Mail got around to reporting it in July. Today the Star Tribune has finally broken the story in Omar’s hometown newspaper and it must come as something of a shock to readers who get their news from the Minnesota media and who take Omar at face value. Omar continues to play them all for chumps. The lies she is living are too many to count, beginning with the identity fraud implicit in her claim to be Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.

Coincidentally, Omar was scheduled to sit for an interview with WCCO TV political reporter Esme Murphy today (video below, story here). Murphy tenderly broached the subject of her affair with Mynett. The affair has split Omar from her husband and father of their three children, Ahmed Hirsi. They are separated and living apart. Indeed, they have been divorced “in their faith tradition,” as Omar likes to put it (as we have reported exclusively). But for weekends when Omar is in town, the kids are living with Hirsi.

Given the news that has finally made its way into the local press today, Murphy asked Omar if she was separated from her husband and if she is dating somebody. Omar replied: “No, I am not. As I said yesterday, I have no interest in allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue and so I have no desire to discuss it.”

That was good enough for Murphy, but Omar is lying baldly and Murphy must know it. Omar’s disdain for the Minnesota media is well deserved.

Murphy adds that Omar also declined to discuss “continued accusations” (as Murphy puts it) that at one point Omar married her brother for immigration purposes — an allegation that we first surfaced on Power Line three years ago and that she repeatedly has called absurd with precisely the same level of veracity she now brings to the story of her separation from Hirsi and affair with Mynett.

At some point surely the Minnesota media will recognize the pattern that applies to Omar’s statements of fact and denial to them. Unfortunately, it probably won’t be any time soon.

“I know who I am,” Omar told Murphy. Would it be bragging to say that we do too?