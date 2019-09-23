Memes Only [Updated]

I spent the afternoon at the White House, attending a briefing by White House staff on the administration’s policy agenda for the coming months. It was very interesting, but off the record. I will write about it at some point, but for now it is memes only.

A bunch of anti-civilization demonstrators vowed to shut D.C. down today. I stayed close to the White House and didn’t see them, but their effort gave rise to comments like this one:

White privilege is not having to work on Monday morning so you can stop people in a majority POC city from getting to their jobs. https://t.co/KOvlKcHi2s — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 23, 2019



I participated in a few demonstrations in my youth, but in later years have generally been skeptical of them. Now I am on the side of the police and those who want to go to work. These are two of my favorite video memes:

I could watch this forever pic.twitter.com/aNJzXS2KWO — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) September 23, 2019



This one is a classic. You can’t watch it too many times. Just ask my wife:

Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg addressed the United Nations on climate change today. (President Trump spoke at the U.N. too, on religious persecution, a much more serious topic.) Thunberg is, in my opinion, a sinister figure, even apart from the fact that she doesn’t know anything about climate.

This is apt, I think:

More seriously, many have pointed out how frivolous Ms. Thunberg’s crusade is:

I am not sure those numbers are right. I thought the U.S. had reduced CO2 emissions more than the Europeans. But the broader point is undoubtedly well taken. Greta could have ridden a bus across Asia to try to persuade Xi Jinping that his people should stay poor. But what fun would that be? Instead, she sailed to New York on a yacht furnished by the royal family of Monaco to lecture a willing, but entirely insincere, audience at the U.N.

Anti-civilization protesters aren’t what they used to be. I could go on, but will close with this one from today’s demonstration in Washington:

Back to more serious commentary tomorrow. But sometimes, when it comes to the Left, laughter is the best medicine.

UPDATE: The problem with doing a frivolous take on the news is that you can’t keep up. A half hour ago, President Trump tweeted this: