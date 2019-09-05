Omar burns the Star Tribune

In “Ilhan Omar feels the heat” I noted Ilhan Omar’s response to the Star Tribune’s inquiry to her for the paper’s June 23 page-one story. When the Star Tribune asked Omar for an interview about the state campaign finance board findings against her, Omar responded with a canned statement raising accusations of bigotry that linked the Star Tribune to Power Line.

Omar to the contrary notwithstanding, however, the Star Tribune has treated Omar almost entirely as a hometown hero. When it comes to the Star Tribune, Omar is both an ingrate and a liar.

In a tweet yesterday Omar made her implicit accusation of bigotry against the Star Tribune explicit. David Steinberg retweeted it with a comment that expands on my thought (below).