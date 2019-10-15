Exposed: The CNN hatefest

If you’ve caught CNN at a random moment during the Trump administration — voluntarily or involuntarily — you know that the network has turned itself into a perpetual Trump hatefest in its political coverage. It is not exactly earth-shattering news that a whistleblower has stepped forward to reveal that the hatefest is run from the top of the executive ranks — CNN President Jeff Zucker — to the troops below. It is nevertheless noteworthy.

Eric Spracklin has posted part 1 of the exposé at the Project Veritas site and James O’Keefe has disseminated the lead video via Twitter (below). The Federalist’s Chrissy Clark has a brief report here. Brian Flood has more here at FOX News.