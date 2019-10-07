Kim Strassel Tells It Like It Is

Kim Strassel is popular with readers of the Wall Street Journal, where she has been a member of the editorial board since 2005 and author of the Potomac Watch column since 2007. She has written two books, The Intimidation Game: How the Left Is Silencing Free Speech, and Resistance (At All Costs): How Trump Haters Are Breaking America, which will be published next week.

Tonight Kim spoke at Center of the American Experiment’s Fall Briefing before a crowd of over 500 at the Ordway Theater in St. Paul. Her themes were drawn from the upcoming Resistance book, and in considerable part were ripped from the headlines. The hardest problem in writing a book about the Russia collusion hoax, the FBI/CIA scandal, and so on, is deciding when to stop and send the manuscript to the publisher. These stories and their sequels continue to dominate the news, and Strassel continues to write insightfully about them in the pages of the Journal. There is no better guide to the significance (or lack thereof) of today’s news stories.

I warmed up the crowd tonight with seven or eight minutes about the accomplishments of Center of the American Experiment in the current year.

Then Kim talked about the devastation the crazy left has wrought on public life in America. She repeatedly pointed out the absurd double standard whereby actions that constitute “scandals” when carried out by Republicans or conservatives are perfectly normal in a Democratic administration. She argued that the Trump administration has been mainstream in its policies, while the Democrats have violated just about every norm of civilized conduct. She ripped the press, pointing out that Americans hold the press in even lower esteem than Congress–a bar that requires a limbo act to get under. And she provided a roadmap, as she has in her Wall Street Journal columns, to some of today’s scandals or faux scandals.

The audience enjoyed Kim’s speech, which was followed by a lively question and answer session. I am not particularly optimistic at the moment, so I am happy to report that Strassel thinks the Democrats’ impeachment strategy is misguided, from their perspective, and most likely will hurt them in the end. I fervently hope that is true.

If you have occasion to book speakers, I highly recommend Kim Strassel. She was delightful to work with and delivered a first-rate presentation. I look forward to reading her new book, Resistance (At All Costs): How Trump Haters Are Breaking America, which you can buy at the link.

Scott was in the audience tonight and may have additional observations on the evening.