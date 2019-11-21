Posted on November 21, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Impeachment, Media, Minnesota

The peasants are revolting

The Star Tribune home page turned its online home page into a hotbed of Trump Derangement Syndrome from the first days of the administration. Of course, every jot and tittle of the Democrats’ impeachment theater has found a prominent place on it. For some reason, however, Star Tribune readers prefer stories pursuing other interests. The screenshot below captures the Star Tribune’s top 5 most read stories this morning. Go Gophers, I guess. Twins fans can’t wait till next year. It’s almost funny.

