CNN Beclowns Itself Yet Again

Yes, I know, CNN beclowns itself hourly, and as such is usually not worth noticing or commenting on, but sometimes they make it so easy that it becomes necessary as a reminder of their colossal ignorance and bias. Anchor Brian Stelter raised his eyebrow this morning that Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has appeared on TV to promote his book. OMG! Will the republic survive this breach of decorum?

Except—oops:

Stelter is so dumb he apparently even forgot one of his old tweets:

Chaser from the Poynter Institute:

Do Journalists Know Less Than They Used To? Of the myriad crises threatening journalism — and therefore democracy — one challenge is almost invisible. For a host of reasons, journalists today understand less of the truth about the people they’re covering. . .

I’d amend the question: do today’s journalists know anything at all, or even how to look something up?