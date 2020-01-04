The plot against the president: The video

Coming in at number two in my books of 2019 is Lee Smith’s The Plot Against the President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History. I offered my appreciation of the book in “All the president’s men, take 2.” Leslie Eastman was on my wavelength in her appreciation of the book for Legal Insurrection.

If you’re looking for reviews, that’s it! You are otherwise on your own.

The Steele Dossier is central to the story Lee has to tell. Since the publication of Lee’s book, Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch — perpetrators of the dossier fraud at Fusion GPS — have published their own book, the aptly titled Crime In Progress. Jason Foster provides a useful counterpoint to Simpson and Fritsch in the Washington Examiner column “Lies and distortions of the hatchet men at Fusion GPS.” Lee Smith himself briefly comments on their book in the Spectator USA column “A crime still in progress.” The crime is still in progress, but it’s not the one Simpson and Fritsch purport to reveal.

In the video below Epoch Times senior editor Jan Jekielek interviews Lee about The Plot Against the President. It is a good introduction to the book.