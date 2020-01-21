Why Are Bernie Bros So Violent?

I am starting to get the feeling that James Hodgkinson wasn’t a one-off. James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has been conducting an undercover investigation of the Bernie Sanders campaign. We wrote here and here about a Project Veritas investigator’s conversations with one of Sanders’ “top tier organizers” in Iowa. The Bernie Bro expressed admiration for the Soviet Gulags, said billionaires should be sentenced to breaking rocks, and suggested that anyone who opposes Sanders’ revolutionary policies would be shot.

It turns out there are more pro-violence Bernie Bros where Hodgkinson and the first organizer came from. O’Keefe has now released another video, this time of a South Carolina field organizer. It’s weird: I had no idea that there are at least two admirers of Russian Gulags in the U.S.:

BREAKING: 2ND PAID STAFFER PRAISES GULAGS South Carolina @BernieSanders Field Organizer @martinthemanic: "I'll straight up get armed…I'm ready for the "f**king revolution"; "Guillotine the rich"; 'send Republicans to re-education camps' FULL RELEASE 12:00PM#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/tUCeKEY6aM — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 21, 2020



Re-education camps for Republicans! Bring back the guillotine! Let’s have a revolution!

How many pro-violence Bernie Bros are out there? I don’t know, but I have a feeling we are going to hear from a few more.

Coincidentally, Hillary Clinton’s attack on Sanders is in the news today, as Steve noted earlier:

It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it.

Hillary, of course, is concerned about attacks on liberal women, not Republicans, police officers or the City of Milwaukee (which will burn, one of the Sanders organizers says, if Bernie doesn’t win the nomination). Still, she raises a serious question: does the unhinged, anti-democratic, pro-violence craziness that we see among the Bernie Bros start at the top? Maybe, for once, Hillary has a point.