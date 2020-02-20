Daily Mail: Ilhan Omar married her brother [updated]

Is there anyone in the world who doesn’t know that Ilhan Omar married her brother in 2009? It has been my mission in life to get the word out over the past three and a half years. Today Martin Gould reports for The Daily Mail: “Ilhan Omar DID marry her brother and said she would ‘do what she had to do to get him “papers” to keep him in U.S.’, reveals Somali community leader.” Maybe word will get out now that it has been reported in the most widely read English-language news site in the world.

Gould’s story follows his trip to Minneapolis last week and his meeting with my original Somali source (who has authorized me to say so). His name is Abdihaikm Osman Nur (Gould gives his name as Abdihakim Osman). I first met him in August 2016 at a public place in downtown Minneapolis. Abdi had called me after the publication of my initial Omar-related Power Line post, “Ilhan Omar: Her back pages.” We were afraid of each other, but we have become good friends as I have continued meeting with him since then and developed other sources with his help.

Abdi required me to promise confidentiality because he feared for his safety if he were to be identified. He perceives the threats to have intensified over the past two weeks and to have reached a crescendo yesterday in a call from a relative of Omar in which he was told the FBI would be looking for him as a result of his “false claims.” Abdi called me to discuss his concerns about it last night.

In my first meeting with him I asked Abdi over and over, why are you telling me this? He told me he loves the United States. He immigrated from Somalia by way of Yemen. He emphasized that the first time he was ever treated as a real human being and citizen was the moment when he landed in Chicago and was brought a wheelchair in which he was to be taken from the plane. He loves the United States and does not approve of how Omar has taken advantage of Americans.

Abdi refuses to be silenced and thinks it is better at this point to be on the record. He is an observant Muslim. This afternoon he told me that he is happy to leave his fate in God’s hands.

The Daily Mail contacted Omar’s spokesman for comment on the story. I could have given it to Gould on her behalf and saved him the trouble: “Her spokesman told DailyMail.com that Omar, 37, does not comment on her family or personal life. ‘The Congresswoman is focused on the work her constituents sent her to Washington to accomplish,’ he said.” As Power Line readers know, her nonresponse is getting old.

UPDATE: I guess this is Omar’s response (tweet below); she must be panicking. Abdi received no payment from the Daily Mail and has been telling me the same story for over three years at no charge. Preya Samsundar and David Steinberg have also confirmed the story via social media several times over. Omar is a world-class faker and fraud.