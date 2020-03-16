More Lies From the New York Times

The Democrats are desperate to blame President Trump for the Wuhan coronavirus, and to criticize any measures his administration may take. They are shameless, too; at first, his response–an early ban on travel from China, which undoubtedly saved lives–was racist and xenophobic, while now anything he does is too little. Meanwhile, one country after another, Germany and Canada most recently, is closing down its borders. I guess there are xenophobes everywhere.

The New York Times bashes the president daily, usually by peddling fake news. The latest example comes from Editorial Board member Mara Gay, the same one who said on MSNBC that 500 is one million times 327. Here, she simply misquoted the president. Dan Bongino has the story.

First, Gay’s tweet with its alleged Trump quote:

Trump told governors this morning they are on their own:

“Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Mr. Trump told the governors during the conference call, a recording of which was shared with The New York Times. https://t.co/K0sont7MBc — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) March 16, 2020



Bongino’s response, which has been echoed by many:

Do you EVER tell the truth?

Let us help you with the rest 👇🏻

“We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.” — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 16, 2020



RedState explains at the link:

Trump made similar points this afternoon during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing, correctly noting there is less red tape at the local and state levels than at the federal level. The point? Get the supplies however you can and as soon as you can, and don’t wait on us because the federal bureaucracy will slow progress.

I actually don’t think the Times does much damage anymore, because pretty much everyone understands how viciously partisan and unreliable it is. One question that millions have asked is, if Donald Trump does so many terrible things, why do leftists constantly have to make up things he didn’t actually do?