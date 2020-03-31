Was it something he said?

Minnesota’s MyPillow man Mike Lindell joined President Trump and chief executive officers Darius Adamczyk (Honeywell), Debra Waller (Jockey — great!), Greg Hayes (United Technologies), and David Taylor (Proctor and Gamble) at yesterday’s daily White House Coronavirus task force briefing. Lindell is a recovering addict, an outspoken Christian, a fervent Trump supporter, a successful entrepreneur and all-around remarkable gentleman. Lindell spoke for less than three minutes (video below). He announced that MyPillow was repurposing part of its factory to make cotton face masks for health care workers. It will be cranking out 50,000 masks a day by the end of the week.

Lindell added a few words expressing his gratitude for Trump’s election and urging Americans to pray. As a result, he set off a wave of hatred and contempt on Twitter. FOX News has compiled a useful selection in “MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, at White House coronavirus briefing, tells people to pray during crisis.” If it weren’t for contempt and will to power, these people would have nothing at all to offer. In case you missed yesterday’s briefing, you may want to check out Lindell’s remarks yourself. (The linked story also includes a video of Neil Cavuto’s interview with Lindell explaining the company’s efforts.)

Need I add that the Star Tribune has no story of its own on the local Lindell/COVID-19 angle? I don’t need to, but it helps fill out the story of our own private Idaho in Minnesota.

Quotable quote (Ben Shapiro via FOX News): “If you’re angry at the guy shifting over his factory to produce 50,000 facemasks a day for medical professionals, you’re doing being human wrong.”