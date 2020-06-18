Coronavirus in one state (61)

If there is an ongoing emergency created by the COVID-19 epidemic in Minnesota, it is a crisis of government suppression. The authorities told us incessantly in April and May that the epidemic would peak in June and July. This was according to their super fine tuned Minnesota models that culminated in Model 3.0 in mid-May. The models appear to have erred from day 1, however, yet the authorities are not looking back. They remain in control of the dials of our lives.

Yesterday they attributed 12 new deaths to COVID-19. Ten of the 12 new deaths occurred among residents of long-term care facilities, bringing the respective totals to 1,325 (all deaths attributed to the disease) and 1,051 (LTC deaths). LTC deaths make up 79.3 percent of the total.

The age breakdown was illustrative of the relevant themes I have taken up in this series. Of the 12 new decedents, one was in his 100’s, three were in their 90’s, firve were in their 80’s, two were in their 70’s, and one was in his 60’s. When last reported, the median age of all decedents was 83.5 and the share of all decedents who died with serious underlying medical conditions was 98 percent. I would dearly love to get an update on those numbers. No one asked about them at yesterday’s daily MDH press briefing (below). Where did KSTP’s Tom Hauser go?