Glenn Loury of Brown University and John McWhorter of Columbia conduct weekly video chats on BloggingheadsTV on “The Glenn Show,” and I occasionally dip in for a while, though I seldom have a complete free hour to listen to the whole thing (though you can also download a podcast version of the show).

Anyway, on Wednesday Loury and McWhorter laid down some serious smack on the dominant leftist narrative of the George Floyd and its aftermath. Worth a look if you have some time: