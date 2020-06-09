Sense and Nonsense on the Police [Updated]

Democrats are demanding that police forces be abolished (or “defunded”) even though one would be crazy to think that a world without law enforcement would be desirable. Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender, on CNN, couldn’t answer a simple question: if there are no police, what do you do if someone is breaking into your house?

CAMEROTA: "What if in the middle of the night my home is broken into. Who do I call?" BENDER: "Yes, I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors. And I know — and myself, too, and I know that that comes from a place of privilege." pic.twitter.com/WhubQ9yJIf — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 8, 2020



That’s the nonsense. The sense comes from Republican Senate candidate Jason Lewis, this time on Fox News:

To the sense and the nonsense, we can add the breathtakingly hypocritical: Nury Martinez, the President of the Los Angeles City Council and (of course) a Democrat, is leading an effort to cut $150 million from the LAPD’s budget. Only–oops–it turns out that Ms. Martinez has had “24/7 security beginning April 4 at [her] home, almost always staffed by two officers.” Provided, of course, by the Los Angeles Police Department, at a cost to taxpayers of an estimated $100,000.

#LATEST LA Council Pres. Nury Martinez, who introduced a motion to cut #LAPD’s budget by $150 million, had a private LAPD protection detail camped at her home from April to June. It was called off the night we called to ask her team about it. Full story coming to @SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/1lv5ctqQEC — Natalie Brunell (@natbrunell) June 9, 2020



No doubt Ms. Martinez, like Ms. Bender, is quick to explain how the presence of police makes a neighborhood more dangerous. Only not hers.

UPDATE: Journalist Lara Logan responds to Lisa Bender’s moronic comment about “privilege” with a dose of reality:

I remember when I was being gang-raped & beaten by a mob in Egypt, would have been great to have a police force to call then. Would that have been my white privilege talking? I’ve stood against racism all my life,don’t have a racist bone in my body. My heart breaks… https://t.co/U4USN1cMP6 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 9, 2020



Via Ann Althouse.