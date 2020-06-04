In 1969, during an era that’s becoming more relevant by the day, Richard Nixon introduced the term “silent majority” into political discourse. The silent majority consisted of normal people who were disgusted by the behavior of rioters and radicals (like John and me).

Today in America, we have the “silenced majority.” It consists of normal people who are disgusted by the behavior of rioters and radicals.

Members of the silent majority kept quiet because they lacked social media and, more importantly, because they belonged to a generation that didn’t like to talk a lot. Members of the silenced majority keep quiet because they would rather not be hounded by leftists or maybe lose their jobs.

Item: Grant Napear, the longtime television play-by-play announcer for the Sacramento Kings basketball team, resigned under pressure after tweeting “ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!” DeMarcus Cousins — Mr. Technical Foul — had asked Napear what he thought of the Black Lives Movement. Napear responded as quoted above.

Imagine losing your job for saying that all lives matter. Think about this the next time you hear a liberal talk about uniting the country.

Item: Drew Brees has issued an abject apology after saying, in response to a question during an interview, that “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States.” The question, of course, pertained to Colin Kaepernick.

Brees explained that the National Anthem reminds him of his grandfathers who served during World War II. He stated:

In many cases, it brings tears to my eyes thinking about all that has been sacrificed and not just in the military but, for that matter those throughout the civil rights movements of the ’60s and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point.

(Emphasis added)

Brees was promptly attacked for this expression of patriotism. LeBron James led the charge. He said:

WOW MAN. . .You literally still can’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute [sic] nothing to do with disrespect of [the flag] and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free.

James is a useful idiot. In reality, “Kap’s” kneelng had everything to do with disrespect for our country and our soldiers. He is on record saying that America is an imperialist nation whose military is intent on attacking “black and brown bodies” for the purpose of “plundering the non white world.”

The silent majority carried Richard Nixon to a landslide victory in 1972. Will the silenced majority carry Trump to victory this year?

Maybe not. The current majority is thinner than that of the early 1970s, and the country is having a worse year than in 1972.

But resentment over attempts to stifle the expression of truisms like Napear’s and patriotism like Brees’s will give fuel to the Trump campaign, as the demands of political correctness did in 2016, and will undermine Joe Biden’s effort to govern America, in the unfortunate event that he becomes president.