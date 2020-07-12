Posted on July 12, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Leftism, Liberals, Media Bias

A New Low In Trump Derangement?

I know, we reached absolute zero in TDS a long time ago. How can things possibly get worse? I don’t know, but USA Today is trying, via, perhaps, the dumbest “fact check” in history:


There’s an old saying, He whom the gods would destroy, they first make stupid. Isn’t that how it goes? If not, it should be. Apparently it had to be pointed out to people at USA Today that the eagle is an American symbol. Napoleonic, too, of course, but the American connection is the relevant one. USA Today’s stupidity might be equaled, but it never will be surpassed.

Responses