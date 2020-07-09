In the Floyd case

Thanks to the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25, Minneapolis has served as ground zero in the cultural revolution. All four officers on the scene have been terminated from the force and charged in Floyd’s death. Former Nation of Islam hustler and current Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been assigned the lead in the prosecution of the officers.

Yesterday one of the charged officers — Thomas Lane — moved for dismissal of the charges against him. In support of his motion he filed two transcripts of officers’ bodycam audio. The New York Times has posted the two transcripts together here along with its story on Lane’s motion. Law & Crime has posted the memorandum in support of Lane’s motion here on Scribd along with its story on the motion.

The New York Times has posted the video I have embedded below. It pieces together video from a few sources and provides a timeline of events that will continue to reverberate for the foreseeable future. I gave a brief and preliminary account of the local reverberations last week in the City Journal column “Minnesota madness.”