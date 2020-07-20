Omar meets the press

Minnesota Fifth District Rep. Ilhan Omar is on the ballot of the August 11 DFL primary. Her chief primary opponent has made news by substantially outraising Omar in the second quarter. Given that Omar’s current husband is also her fundraiser, that ought to make for fun conversations over the dinner table.

With the primary impending, Omar turned up for an interview of sorts with Esme Murphy yesterday morning on WCCO CBS Minnesota. You’d never know from Murphy’s interview that the district Omar represents in Congress has recently sustained catastrophic damage at the hands of the lunatic left, including Omar’s fellow DFL officeholders. You’d never know that Omar herself is among the party leaders promoting “defunding” the police, or abolishing ICE, or any of the rest of her own lunatic left positions.

Among the stories that Murphy leaves untouched in the seven-minute interview are: Omar’s 2009 marriage to her brother, Omar’s new memoir in which she devotes one paragraph to her 2009 marriage, Omar’s fraudulent joint tax returns filed with the father of her children whom she hadn’t yet gotten around to marrying while she was married to husband number 1, Omar’s lying to Murphy’s face about her affair with the gentleman who became husband number 3 shortly after Omar got around to marrying husband number 2…

Oh, yeah — and Omar’s payments to husband number three as her fundraiser, Omar’s bragging about the passage of legislation she voted against, Omar’s fundraising off of charitable work she had nothing to do with, Omar’s big book advance and its possible infringement of House ethics rules (she has delayed filing the required financial disclosure that would address compliance)…

And so on, and so on, as we have documented at tedious length on Power Line. Even so, Omar can’t truthfully respond to the softball questions Murphy lobs to her in the interview, and Murphy lets it go while Omar yammers about the fictional “Muslim ban” and brags about nonexistent legislative accomplishments.

Omar declined an interview request from the Star Tribune for its story on the primary race. The Star Tribune nevertheless continues to accord Omar the credulous treatment to which she is accustomed. Omar must still be angry over the Star Tribune’s year-old story “New documents revisit questions about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s marriage history,” but she also declined an interview with the Star Tribune for that story.