Minnesota in 30 seconds

Now that Minneapolis is the eye of the Democrats’ hurricane of destruction, the ad below deserves a national audience. Titled Democrat politicians ruined Minneapolis, the 30- second video gives a short course in Minnesota’s kakistocracy. Starting with Governor Tim Walz and our two United States Senators, it’s Democrats all the way down. A narrow Republican majority in the state senate has saved us from the full catastrophe.

The video has gone viral on social media. I saw it for the first time this afternoon on FOX News and have to say it woke me up. Please pass it on. If you would like to support its further dissemination on social media or cable television, you can contribute to the ad’s supporters at Minnesota’s Freedom Club here.

JOHN adds: As a member of the Executive Board of the Freedom Club, I am proud of this ad. I heartily endorse Scott’s suggestion that you donate. November’s election is moving, I think, our way, and hard-hitting ads like this one can help make it happen.