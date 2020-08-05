Walz versus Frey

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are engaged in a blame-shifting war in which each points to the other the cause of the destruction that befell the Twin Cities in the riots that followed George Floyd’s death. The Star Tribune forms one front of the war in the article “Mayor Frey: Gov. Walz hesitated to deploy National Guard during Minneapolis riots.” Subhead: “E-mails and texts show urgency; state says requests were vague.”

Reading the story, I was reminded of the statement attributed to Henry Kissinger on the Iran-Iraq war that it was “a shame there can only be one loser.” I don’t think that statement applies to the Walz-Frey war. They both come off poorly. Each in his own way is shown to be an utterly pathetic “leader” at a moment of crisis. They are both losers and the finger-pointing betrays it. That’s my take.

There is undoubtedly more to come. It’s too serious to call for the popcorn to be passed around, but it is hard to resist the Schadenfreude.