For Trump on the St. Croix River

We’re in Washington, D.C. this weekend for a happy family event. Taking a walk yesterday afternoon, I got a call from friends in Minneapolis who were on the St. Croix River. The magnificent river divides Minnesota from Wisconsin about 30 miles east of St. Paul. My friend reported with great excitement that she and her husband had happened onto the Trump boat rally taking place in front of her on the river. She was observing it as she spoke to me. She told me there were hundreds of boats on the river waving the flag to support Trump. She encouraged me to report on it because she was sure the Star Tribune wouldn’t.

Oh, Judy, how right you are. The Star Tribune not only leaves it unmentioned, it runs the AP story “Several boats sink during Texas parade for President Trump.” So much for the rally on Lake Travis in Texas. What about the bistate Minnesota/Wisconsin edition?

For this story, we must turn to KSTP Eyewitness news here and FOX 9 here. KSTP”s Crystal Bui reports:

Hundreds of boats cruised the St. Croix River on Saturday. It was part of a national movement showing support for President Trump. The parade went up the St. Croix River, from Prescott, Wisconsin to Stillwater, Minnesota. From the air, Chopper 5 captured hundreds of boats and more than a thousand in the crowd cheering on those waving campaign flags [KSTP live stream video below]. Security was heightened. Law enforcement oversaw the Highway 36 bridge, and Washington County sheriff’s deputies and Department of Natural Resources conservation officers were out patrolling the water by the Stillwater Lift Bridge. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office told KSTP said they had no issues at the rally. “In all honesty, I wasn’t worried,” said Adam Matakis, one of the event’s organizers. “There was a bunch of messages sent to us saying this, and this, and this, was going to happen, and they’re going to be dropping Molotov cocktails off bridges and you go on a bridge and start throwing stuff. Look at all the cameras, all of the people are around.” At least one flag supported former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee. Others were happy to see the hundreds of people come out to show support to President Trump. “Honestly, USA,” Trump supporter Emily Jackson said. “Land of the free, say what you want. Come on out! But respect those that have this opinion as well. I think it’s awesome. I love it — it’s so good.”

More here on Facebook.