Leftists Trash Portland

Last night, Antifa/BLM criminals (there no longer seems to be any distinction between the two organizations) ran riot in Portland for something like the 100th day in a row, stopping traffic, starting fires, and smashing and looting stores. There seems to be be little or no police presence in Portland, and no political will to restore order to the city before it becomes a dead zone.

As always, Andy Ngo is the best source for on-the-scene coverage:

Antifa-BLM rioters burn a thin blue line flag in downtown Portland. “Blue lives splatter,” they shout. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/HR39K8AZ7A — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 20, 2020

Antifa rioter Tracy Molina laughs at the shattered Portland Starbucks, calling it a “big sale.” #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/HVVYzkZHaF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 20, 2020



According to Ngo, no arrests were made last night. What we are seeing in Portland and other blue cities is classic fascism. There is zero difference between the Brownshirts of the 1930s and the BLM/Antifa thugs of today.

As I’ve said before, there is no daylight between Antifa and BLM. They are indistinguishable. What I want to know is whether there is any daylight between Antifa/BLM and the Democratic Party. Has any Democrat of national stature condemned Seattle’s crackpot zone, the burning of Minneapolis, the endless riots in Portland, the trashing of Michigan Avenue in Chicago? Was there a chorus of condemnation that I somehow missed?

I don’t think so. Democratic politicians view rioting, looting and arson benignly, subject at most to an occasional insincere pro forma scolding, because in their minds, Antifa and BLM are the shock troops of their party. That is my hypothesis, anyway. Can anyone supply evidence to the contrary?