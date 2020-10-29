Biden documents disappeared

At the top of his show featuring Tony Bobulinski this past Tuesday evening, Tucker Carlson flagged efforts taken to suppress the Biden crime family story: “We’re seeing it first hand. Last night we experienced an extraordinary attempt to interfere with our reporting on the Biden family. We’ll bring you details on that soon.”

Tucker detailed the underlying facts at the top of his show last night. I have posted the video below. Andrea Widburg covers the story in the American Thinker column “Confidential documents related to the Biden family have vanished.” Among the loose threads dangling from this account is the question whether FOX News retained copies of the disappeared documents.