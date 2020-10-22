Posted on October 22, 2020 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Presidential Election, Joe Biden, Laughter is the Best Medicine, Media

I’m with her

Washington Examiner reporter Susan Ferrechio had a throwdown with CNN’s Brian Stelter over the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s emails. The throwdown occurred on this episode of BBC’s Media Show. Ferrechio contrasted the media’s avoidance of the saga of Hunter Biden with its hot embrace of the Russia hoax foisted on the Trump campaign and presidency. It’s not possible to do justice to the disgrace of CNN, but the audio clip is gratifying. Stelter is stultifying. I’m with her.

Via Virginia Kruta/Daily Caller.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses