Today is the day

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be confirmed as an associate justice of the Supreme Court later today. We support her confirmation. We think she will make a great contribution to the Court.

President Trump himself has made a great contribution to the federal judiciary with the quality of his nominations to the bench. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — I would like to say our beloved Cocaine Mitch — has shepherded the nominations through confirmation. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham also deserves our gratitude.

“Patrick McMurphy” marks the event in the tweet below. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, indeed. It’s a beautiful thing. I’m filing this under Laughter Is the Best Medicine.