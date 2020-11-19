Psychotic Break at the NY Times?

Reading the New York Times is kinda fun right now, in a clinical sense. They seem to be having psychotic break over the election results, since the massive “blue wave” didn’t happen, and even more worrisome, Trump improved his share of the non-white vote so significantly. And now that the Times is snug and secure in its warm, Upper West Side bubble blanket with the presumption that Agent Orange has been dispatched, you’re starting to see headlines like this in the Times:

I imagine this headline, to a Nicholas Kristol op-ed column today, is ruining a lot of breakfasts, especially this first sentence: “Some things are true even though President Trump says them.” And what is Kristof saying Trump is right about? School closures. And what did New York do yesterday? Close the schools down again.

Elsewhere in the Times there is lots of angst about how minority voters let them down.

This Election, Latinos Sent a Warning Sign to Democrats As ballots were counted on Election Day, many people were quick to observe that Latinos went for President Trump in 2020. . . Many people feel abandoned by the Democratic Party [Comment: true!], and this was exploited by Republicans’ outreach in these districts. Their focus on Mr. Trump’s record on the economy resonated in economically depressed areas. Directly questioning what Democrats have done for reliable voters also hit home.

Significant that the author of this piece, a Democratic Latino political organizer, doesn’t use the term “Latinx.” Progress, perhaps.

This is becoming an obsession with the Times. Another article from two days ago:

Liberals Envisioned a Multiracial Coalition. Voters of Color Had Other Ideas. The proposition seemed tailor-made for one of the nation’s most diverse and liberal states. California officials asked voters to overturn a 24-year-old ban on affirmative action in education, employment and contracting. The state political and cultural establishment worked as one to pass this ballot measure. The governor, a senator, members of Congress, university presidents and civil rights leaders called it a righting of old wrongs.