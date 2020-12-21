Posted on December 21, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Coronavirus, Laughter is the Best Medicine, Minnesota

Tim Jong Walz Is Shutting Us Down

Our friends Justice and Drew created this parody video, to the tune of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” It is aimed at Dim Tim Walz, but could apply equally to many of America’s governors:

Responses