Washington: State, University, Statue

From the University of Washington, located in the State of Washington, comes news of leftist students wanting to tear down a statue of George Washington:

The University of Washington’s Black Student Union has garnered nearly 8,000 signatures on a petition that demands the school remove a statue of George Washington, the school’s – and the state’s – namesake.

Why? The usual:

Statues in place at the University of Washington are preservers of our dark past. The George Washington statue, in particular, symbolizes a man who owned over 300 Black slaves and profited from their labor. This is not a history that should be glorified and celebrated as it perpetuates white supremacy and preserves its historical imposition. Thus, the George Washington Statue, along with all others that symbolize racist figures, should be removed from the University of Washington.

This is the stupidity to which we have all grown accustomed, although carried to an absurd degree here. But I think this comment is worth making: if you believe this is really about statues, you are sadly mistaken. These far-left students have their training wheels on now, but they are being groomed for their real task: not just changing the names of the University of Washington and Washington State, which flows inexorably from the destruction of Washington’s statue, but, far more important, the discrediting and hence abandonment of our Constitution.

After all, the Constitution was created by a convention over which George Washington presided, and James Madison, its principal draftsman, was another slaveholder. Q.E.D. Nonsense about race is the bludgeon with which the Left intends to deprive the rest of us of our freedoms. If the Constitution were a species, it would be on the endangered list.