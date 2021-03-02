Squaring the illegals circle

As the Biden administration invites waves of illegal immigrants to come on up from points south, it has to square a few circles. One of them is the public health dimension of the influx. Politico reported a story yesterday that bears on the public health dimension of the invasion: “White House: Biden not considering sharing Covid vaccine with Mexico.” Think about it. Something’s gotta give.

In the video below, Jill (“Dr. Edith”) Biden comes to the aid of Joe (“I’ve got half a mind to be president”) Biden’s aid when he forgets all his lines on the administration’s current approach to dealing with the invasion. This too is illustrative of the circle squaring effort. Something’s gotta give.

lots to unpack in this 1-minute clip from @UniNoticias:

1. Biden suggests he's merely reopening Trump's detention center

2. Co-president Jill Biden's cut-in 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/7SWgYu0THq — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 26, 2021

Tweet via Nick Arama/RedState.