Biden vs. American History

The Biden administration is seeking to institutionalize critical race theory in American education. Thus, on Monday Biden’s Education Department promulgated a proposed rule on American History and Civics Education. The rule “proposes two priorities for the American History and Civics Education programs, including the Presidential and Congressional Academies for American History and Civics(Academies) and National Activities programs….” More broadly, it shows the direction the administration will go as it influences primary and secondary education.

That direction is basically anti-American. It seeks to inculcate a distorted version of American history in our children:

The Department recognizes that COVID-19—with its disproportionate impact on communities of color—and the ongoing national reckoning with systemic racism have highlighted the urgency of improving racial equity throughout our society, including in our education system. As Executive Order 13985 states: “Our country faces converging economic, health, and climate crises that have exposed and exacerbated inequities, while a historic movement for justice has highlighted the unbearable human costs of systemic racism. Our Nation deserves an ambitious whole-of-government equity agenda that matches the scale of the opportunities and challenges that we face.”

***

For example, there is growing acknowledgement of the importance of including, in the teaching and learning of our country’s history, both the consequences of slavery, and the significant contributions of Black Americans to our society. This acknowledgement is reflected, for example, in the New York Times’ landmark “1619 Project” and in the resources of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History.[2]

As history, the 1619 Project is a bad joke. As propaganda, it is working pretty well for the Democrats.

Accordingly, schools across the country are working to incorporate anti-racist practices into teaching and learning. As the scholar Ibram X. Kendi has expressed, “[a]n antiracist idea is any idea that suggests the racial groups are equals in all their apparent differences—that there is nothing right or wrong with any racial group. Antiracist ideas argue that racist policies are the cause of racial inequities.”

So racist policies re the reason why Asian Americans earn so much more money, on the average, than whites. I would like to see the Biden administration explain those racist policies to me.

In its application, an applicant addressing this priority must describe how its proposed project incorporates teaching and learning practices that— (a) Take into account systemic marginalization, biases, inequities, and discriminatory policy and practice in American history; (b) Incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally, and linguistically diverse perspectives and perspectives on the experience of individuals with disabilities; (c) Encourage students to critically analyze the diverse perspectives of historical and contemporary media and its impacts; (d) Support the creation of learning environments that validate and reflect the diversity, identities, and experiences of all students; and (e) Contribute to inclusive, supportive, and identity-safe learning environments.

There is much more, but you get the drift. The idea is to mis-educate America’s youth so that they grow up hating their country and its history. This will make it easier to bring about the radical changes that the Democrats have in mind for us.

Comments on the proposed rule are open until May 19. You can see how to submit comments at the link.