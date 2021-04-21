The Latest Anti-Police Fraud

In Columbus, Ohio, police got a 911 call about a potential murder in progress: “On one of the calls, a frantic young woman is heard begging an emergency operator to send an officer to an address on the east side of Columbus on Tuesday afternoon.” Officers responded to the call and found a young woman in the process of stabbing another woman with a knife:

One of the police officers tried to get the aggressor’s attention and, failing that, shot her. His actions may have saved the intended victim’s life, but his own life has probably been ruined forever. Here is a video of the incident. It unfolded faster than I can follow, and the officer is a good shot:

The would-be stabber was 16 years old. Her name was Ma’Khia Bryant. This attempted murderer is the new poster child for purported police brutality. The Biden administration is fully on board with this theme, no matter how poorly it applies to an incident where the police officer likely saved the real victim’s life. The appalling Jen Psaki irrationally characterized this incident as one of “police violence” and “racism and implicit bias,” even though the woman whom the officer saved was black:

Psaki says Biden has been briefed on the deadly police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, which happened minutes before the Chauvin verdict was announced She says the shooting is "a tragedy" that happened "just as America was hopeful of a step forward" pic.twitter.com/MTZ9EcqObt — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 21, 2021



We all know where this is going. The would-be murderer Ma’Khia Bryant will be lionized with fulsome tributes. Her relatives will become multi-millionaires. The intended victim may side with her would-be murderer; there is plenty of money to go around.

Already some liberals on Twitter have said that knife fights among teenage black girls are perfectly normal, even when only one of the combatants has a knife, and law enforcement should stay out of them. The endless corruption of race hustling will continue, and as always, poor blacks will be the ones who suffer the most as police forces across the country pull back lest they be accused of “racism” if they try to do their jobs.