Math is Hard—Hardest of All for the Left

In recent weeks we’ve seen the announcement that certain Virginia public school districts (and others elsewhere in the country) will discontinue advanced math classes, because “equity,” and the University of California will permanently discontinue using the SAT for admission purposes.

If you want to know why the left is doing this, have a close look at this chart:

If there’s one thing the left can’t abide at the moment, it is unequal racial results in achievement tests—tests that, let us recall, were largely invented by the liberal establishment decades ago as a means of making meritocracy count for more than family connections, private school pedigree, and so forth. It is not surprising that the left is turning on meritocracy right now.

As for SAT scores, this chart shows how significantly Asian students outperform everyone else, which also helps explain a lot.

Finally, have a look at this very busy table, which is part of the Trump Justice Department’s investigation into Yale’s admission practices (a case the Biden Justice Department has dropped, of course). Note the comparison of admission rates by race for the top decile. Note also that you have to get all the way down to the fifth decile to see the black admission rate equal to the white admission rate of the top decile.