As I have noted several times here, I see Joe Biden as the man with half a mind to be president. The senior moments, the vacant stare, the dependence on written texts he struggles to follow, the pitty pat/short step gait and all the rest seem like telltale signs of a man well into his dotage. I feel juvenile saying it, but juvenile in an “Emperor’s new clothes” kind of way.

Along comes the editorial board of Issues and Insights to put it somewhat more maturely in “A truly fraudulent presidency.” The I&I editors go beyond bluntness. Someone is in charge. Who might that be? They tentatively identify the man behind the curtain before they arrive at this conclusion: “The point is the Biden presidency, if not his election, too, is a fraud, an exercise in stagecraft. Someone has his or her hand in his back and is projecting [his or her] voice so it will sound like [Biden’s].”