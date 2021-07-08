Posted on July 8, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Joe Biden, Media Bias

Biden’s Decline Continues Apace

Joe Biden’s downhill slide into dementia continues. What is remarkable is not so much that Biden has lost most of the modest faculties he once possessed, although he is rather young to be so badly impaired. What is remarkable is that we have a press determined not to notice that our president lacks normal–let alone outstanding!–mental function.

Via InstaPundit, Biden’s latest senior moment:

This is not going to end well.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses