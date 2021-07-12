Report: CRT wars are taking toll on lefty administrators

File this report under “good news if true.” According to NBC News, opposition to attempts to impose left-wing race-oriented propaganda in America’s schools is taking a toll on those who are trying to impose it.

NBC leads its story with the case of Rydell Harrison, the superintendent of the Easton-Redding-Region 9 School Districts in Connecticut. He resigned after coming under fire from parents opposed to CRT.

NBC tries to make Harrison sound heroic and innocuous at the same time, but this New York Post article paints a different picture. After the January 6 riot at the Capitol, Harrison accused Trump supporters, through their “words, silence, actions or inactions, of being complicit in the rioting” and of “pav[ing] the way for Confederate flags to be waved in our nation’s capitol.”

Among the “offenses” Harrison cited as making Trump supporters “co-conspirators who sided with domestic terrorism” were “jump[ing] on board with [Trump’s] sleepy Joe narrative” and “countering [BLM] with All Lives Matter.”

Harrison should have been fired for this alone.

Harrison also introduced a diversity, equity and inclusion survey for students, parents and staff. Among other things, the survey asked students as young as 11 years old about their gender identification and sexual orientation.

Thank God he resigned.

NBC News describes other cases in which administrators are under fire and in some cases have stepped down for imposing their radicalism on students:

In Southlake, Texas, at least four administrators who were instrumental in crafting or implementing a plan combat racial and cultural discrimination in the Carroll Independent School District left the district this spring following a community backlash to diversity and inclusion efforts.

NBC fails to provide context. It was in Southlake that voters elected a slate of school board and City Council candidates who opposed the so-called diversity plan. You can read about some of the objections to the plan here.

Given the outcome of the election, it was fitting that administrators stepped. Their leftist services were no longer required.

Meanwhile, NBC says that the only Black woman in the Rockwood (Missouri) School District’s administration resigned from her position as diversity coordinator after threats of violence grew so severe that the district hired private security to patrol her house. Clearly, threats of violence are not an acceptable means of opposing CRT indoctrination.

NBC also reports on backlash against teachers who try to indoctrinate their students. One teacher reportedly is facing termination for assigning an essay on Donald Trump by far-left race hustler Ta-Nehisi Coates and for showing a video of a poetry reading about white privilege that included curse words. The district says the teacher did not present opposing viewpoints.

Another teacher reportedly was removed from her duties for displaying a Black Lives Matter banner in her classroom.

In my view, it’s plainly improper for teachers to peddle anti-Trump, pro-BLM propaganda without presenting the other side. Whether the best response is to fire such teachers or instead to reprimand and warn them is a different question.

The key point is that Americans are fighting back at the grass roots level against attempts by leftists and race mongers to take control over public schools and use them to indoctrinate students with anti-White, anti-American ideology. If administrators and teachers are feeling the heat, that’s good news, as I said, as long as the pressure does not include violence or the threat of it.