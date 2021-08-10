“Trump Made Me Do It!”

Greenblatt called Tlaib’s unwillingness to clarify antisemitic remarks “a lesson of the Trump era” characterized by a refusal to apologize for anything. “Reckless words lead to reckless things,” he told me.

Milbank no doubt calls this kind of ventriloquist journalism “reporting.” Of course, aside from concluding that perhaps, just maybe, Tlaib is in fact anti-Semitic, this account deliberately elides acknowledging who are the predominant perpetrators of violence against Jews, just as the left ignores who is the predominant offender against Asians today: it is coming from the left. The New York Times recently reported on rising violence against Asians in the San Francisco Bay Area without once mentioning the predominant race of the people committing assaults on Asians, leaving the impression that it is Trumpsters, even though the number of Trump supporters in the Bay Area can meet in a phone booth.

Clearly we need to end the eviction moratorium soon, since Trump is living rent-free inside the heads of the media and the left (but I repeat. . .)