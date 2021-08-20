On Wednesday Joe Biden’s minders in the daycare operation at the White House sent him forth to stare vacantly into the teleprompter and deliver remarks in the East Room. With our ongoing national humiliation proceeding in Afghanistan, Biden sought to turn our attention to — booster shots. The press was summoned to serve as extras. Biden took no questions.

I commented immediately following the conclusion of Biden’s remarks without the benefit of video or transcript. The White House has now posted the transcript of Biden’s remarks. CNBC has posted the video below.

This is what he said, according to the transcript: “Quite frankly, it’s a tragedy. There are people who are dying and who will die who didn’t have to.” In other words, it didn’t need to be this way. Unbelievably, animatronic Joe wasn’t referring to his own performance as Commander-in-Chief. He wasn’t referring to Afghanistan. Nary a word about the historic debacle in Afghanistan.

The people running the daycare operation at the White House must be out of their minds. What are they thinking? What are we to think?

It seems to me a notable moment, of the Twilight Zone variety: “You’re moving into a land of both shadow and substance, of things and ideas. You’ve just crossed over…”